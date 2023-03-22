Lori Vallow is officially booked into Ada County Jail to await trial

Her trial is set to take place April 3 in Ada County.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow has been booked into the Ada County Jail, the Ada County inmate roster shows.

"Lori Vallow is housed by herself, for the safety of her and for the other inmates," Ada County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Patrick Orr said.



An Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed Vallow was booked around 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.

Vallow's trial is set to take place April 3 in Ada County. KTVB recently reported that, Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce recently ruled that she would not face the death penalty if she is convicted.

Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are both charged with murder and conspiracy in the killings of Vallow's two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, along with Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell in Fremont County. Daybell's trial will be separate from his wife's.

The first day of the trial will include jury selection and is expected to last about a week, Ada County officials say. The trial itself could last 8-10 weeks.

