Lori Vallow expected in court in Ada County Wednesday

IDAHO, USA — Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman charged with murder and conspiracy in the deaths of her two kids and her husbands late wife will be in the Ada County Courthouse tomorrow.

She is scheduled for a hearing on a "procedural matter", according to the Idaho Judicial Branch Communications Manager.

The meeting is open to the public and KTVB is told it will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but that time could potentially be subject to change.

Vallow's trial is scheduled to start in Ada County on April 3rd.

As KTVB previously reported, Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are both charged with murder and conspiracy in the killings of Vallow's two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, along with Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell in Fremont County. Daybell's trial will be separate from his wife's.

