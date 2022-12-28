Kuna Police cleared of wrongdoing after pursuit led to a fatal crash

Ada County Critical Incident Task Force cleared the police that were involved in a high-speed pursuit followed by a fatal crash.

KUNA, Idaho — On July 31, 2021, Kuna Police were involved in a pursuit of drunk driver Ruben Garcia that ended in a crash that killed Jonathan Calderon, 28. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) has finished the investigation of the crash and cleared police of any wrongdoing.

They (CITF) determined Garcia’s driving was “reckless” — including that he was drunk, driving in excess of 100 mph while not maintaining his lane of traffic, and not having his headlights on before the crash — and there was no evidence Kuna Police broke any laws during the pursuit," stated a press release.

The pursuit had originally started with Meridian Police, who stopped when Garcia kept driving into Kuna, and then notified the Kuna Police. A Kuna officer followed Garcia when he drove by and another officer put down spike strips to try to stop Garcia.

Garcia evaded the strips and eventually lost control of his car, drove into traffic and crashed into Calderon.

