Idaho State Police investigating 'suspicious' death on I-84

The incident happened just east of Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" on I-84 near milepost 56, just east of Boise. It happened Sunday, March 19 around 8:30 a.m.

According to a press release, a 23-year-old woman from Twin Falls was driving with a passenger going eastbound on the highway. The passenger, a 25-year-old man from Twin falls, "exited the vehicle while in motion." He died on the scene.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

