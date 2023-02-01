Moscow murders: What’s next for Bryan Kohberger?

Kohberger is expected to waive the extradition hearing set for Tuesday afternoon in Pennsylvania, which means he could be back in Idaho as soon as Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves hopes the person who murdered his daughter Kaylee – and three other University of Idaho students – will soon be brought to justice.

"I want whoever this person that was responsible for this … I want him to be sick of seeing us and sick of knowing that these people won't let it go," he said.

The four students were stabbed to death in a house near UI's campus on Nov. 13. Currently, Goncalves said they are preparing for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger's possible trial.

Kohberger, a Washington State University criminology student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Kohberger's public defender Jason LaBar said his client intends to waive the extradition hearing set for Tuesday afternoon in Monroe County, where Kohberger was taken into custody at his parent's house on Friday.

If he does waive the hearing, Kohberger could be back in Idaho to face his charges as soon as Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. LaBar said Kohberger believes he will be exonerated.

"Given the conversation I had with him and his statement of being exonerated, I would anticipate an entry of not guilty," LaBar said.

Either way, there's a long road ahead. David Leroy, former Idaho attorney general, said Kohberger will appear before a judge in Latah County 24 to 48 hours after he's back in Idaho.

"[This gives] the court the opportunity to present to him the arrest warrant, which explains the probable cause upon which he was arrested," Leroy said.

He said the probable cause affidavit shows a crime was committed, and more likely than not, "this individual committed the crime." A possible motive and what led police to Kohberger will remain unknown to the public until a judge unseals the affidavit.

A judge could unseal the affidavit immediately after Kohberger's initial court appearance. If that doesn't happen, Leroy said the public should know the basic facts of the case within the next week to 10 days.

He said Kohberger also has the right to a preliminary hearing within 10 days of his initial court appearance, where witnesses would appear before the judge and be cross-examined by the defense lawyer.

However, Leroy said Kohberger's attorney could ask for more time.

"The pace at which we move will be determined in part by whether the defendant wishes to have his trial within six months, wishes to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days, or whether they wish to go more slowly," he said.

Under Idaho law, Kohberger cannot plead insanity. But a judge can potentially say he's mentally unfit to aid in his own defense. Leroy said there is no indication mental health will be an issue in this case.

Whoever is found guilty of the four murders could also potentially face the death penalty. Leroy said it's up to the Latah County prosecutor to request that option from the judge.

"Crimes of this great severity, I would expect serious penalties to be sought, which can include certainly life imprisonment or the death penalty," he said.

As for the four families seeking justice – Steve said he's hopeful for the future.

"Somebody who did this crime might think that they're that smart and that clever," he said. "But it's going to be proven to that person how many mistakes were made."

Watch more Local News: