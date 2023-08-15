Idaho Falls man indicted for intent to distribute and possession enters not guilty plea

Police said they seized over 70,000 pills that contained fentanyl.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced that Jason Scott Hurley, a 44-year-old man from Idaho Falls, who was indicted on July 25 for intent to distribute and possession, entered a not guilty plea. His trial is scheduled for October 10.

Police allege that Hurley had over 400 grams of a substance that contains fentanyl on three separate occasions and that they seized over 700,000 pills from him and his storage units.

According to police, the amount of fentanyl coupled with the charge of possession and intent to distribute can lead to a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. Hurley pleaded not guilty on Aug 2.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.