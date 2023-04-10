Man dies in a motorcycle crash on I-84

The motorcycle crash happened at milepost 211 on ramp, Heyburn, in Minidoka County.

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — A 55-year-old man from Declo, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Motorcycle on ramp when he failed to negotiate the curve, said Idaho State Police.

According to ISP The motorcycle hit an embankment and a fence. The man was then thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, he was not wearing a helmet.

No more information was given at this time. ISP said the incident is under investigation.

