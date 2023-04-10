x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dies in a motorcycle crash on I-84

The motorcycle crash happened at milepost 211 on ramp, Heyburn, in Minidoka County.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police (file photo)

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — A 55-year-old man from Declo, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Motorcycle on ramp when he failed to negotiate the curve, said Idaho State Police

According to ISP The motorcycle hit an embankment and a fence. The man was then thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, he was not wearing a helmet.

No more information was given at this time. ISP said the incident is under investigation.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Deputy injured, another man shot and killed in confrontation on I-84 heading east from Boise

Before You Leave, Check This Out