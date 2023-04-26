Caldwell Police respond to officer fentanyl exposure questions

KTVB reached out to the department following its press release about the incident.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) responded to a recent incident where they claim that an officer was exposed to fentanyl prior to being hospitalized. The department issued a statement responding to an article that KTVB wrote in regard to their original press release on the incident.

"The Caldwell Police Department remains firm in its summary of the facts from April 24. An officer responded and arrested a subject who, when searched, was in possession of multiple forms of illicit fentanyl. Roughly twenty minutes following the handling of and exposure to the recovered illicit fentanyl, the officer transported the subject and began to experience physical symptoms that are commonly associated with exposure to fentanyl and/or other illicit drugs. As seen in the body-worn camera footage, the officer then relayed those symptoms to dispatchers, parked his vehicle, self-administered Narcan, and was transported to the hospital for treatment, "the release stated.

The department furthered and replied to what the specialist said in the article about possible fentanyl overdose that; "We appreciate the concern from KTVB and this medical professional. However, we are proud to say that our officer displayed the exact opposite reaction when he bravely, and without hesitation, responded to a call for service."

KTVB had interviewed several specialists that were disputing the CPD claims of what transpired during the fentanyl exposure.

Caldwell police said they recognize they are police officers... not doctors.

"Regardless, we consider the safety and well-being of all members of the public to be our top priority. This includes our personnel. We stand strong on this message irrespective of our expertise in medicine: the illicit use of fentanyl harms everyone that it encounters, and its impact should not be taken lightly," the release stated.

