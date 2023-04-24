Caldwell Police claim an officer went to the hospital after exposure to fentanyl

The officer said he had to self-administer Narcan.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell police Department issued a press release stating that an officer was sent to the hospital due to fentanyl exposure during a search and arrest. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Two officers responded to a shoplifting call on Cleveland Blvd. on Monday, April 24. They detained suspect 22-year-old Marcus Vasquez. Police claim that during the search and arrest, officers found fentanyl in pill and powder form. Police said, "The officer recovered the fentanyl and took possession of the dangerous drug pursuant to department policy as evidence to a crime."

The other officer drove Vasquez to Canyon County Jail.

"The officer began to experience dramatic symptoms related to a fentanyl exposure, including the initial stages of losing consciousness. Based on training and experience, the officer immediately stopped his car, radioed for medical attention and self-administered a dose of Narcan, to stop the effects of the drug exposure," the release stated.

The suspect arrested for charges, including shoplifting and possession of fentanyl.

Watch more Local News: