Boise Police Department looking for suspects in armed robbery

BPD said the two suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, around 1:30 p.m., Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to an armed robbery on the 3500 block of Rose Hill.

According to BPD the suspects were wearing masks and displayed a weapon before getting away. Police set up a perimeter, had nearby schools shelter in place and deployed K-9's but have not found the suspects.

Schools have been released from the shelter in place order and the investigation is ongoing.

Suspects are described as being white males. Both were wearing dark hoodie sweatshirts and sweatpants. Anyone with information can call 911. If any person has doorbell cameras that picked up anything in the area of of Latah, Cassia, Rose Hill, and Roosevelt contact non-emergency dispatch 208-377-6790.

