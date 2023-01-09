x
Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome

The man was wearing a seatbelt but died on the scene.
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.

Police said he was wearing his seatbelt but died on the scene from his injuries.

The crash is being investigated by ISP.

