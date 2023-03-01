Body found on I84 near milepost 26 in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are asking for the public's help regarding information about a deceased male found around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 on westbound I84 near milepost 26.

Police had found an abandoned vehicle earlier in the morning at 5:54 a.m. and the body was found about a half a mile from it. According to police, during the investigation, they discovered that the man was the owner, and it seems that he was hit by a vehicle that was also traveling westbound on the highway.