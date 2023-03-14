A man and woman arrested at Nampa home

The man had a federal "no bond" warrant.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department arrested a man and woman on Monday, March 13 at a house on Sherman Ave. in Nampa. The man, Adam A. Gomez, 35, from Nyssa, Oregon had a federal warrant stemming from a weapons charge. The woman, Tessa R. Grove, 34, from Ontario, Oregon had four outstanding warrants.

According to police, when they went to arrest Gomez in a trailer outside of the house, Grove was with him. Police said Gomez tried to run from the back of the trailer but was taken into custody.

Police said that Grove then ran into the trailer and fired multiple shots. Police tried to get her to surrender, but, they said, she refused and ran into a house that was also on the property. Once inside, she "burrowed into the ceiling." Police said they attempted to negotiate with her for five hours before they deployed gas into the house, and she was taken into custody.

Gomez is in the Ada County Jail, held on a U.S. Marshal's fugitive hold and Grove is in Canyon County Jail for her four warrants and other charges are pending.

