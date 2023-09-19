2 teens arrested, charged with burglary

Meridian police said the two are responsible for a string of car thefts and burglaries.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) has arrested two teen boys claiming they stole four cars and are responsible for more than 20 burglaries. According to police, the crimes happened in Boise, Meridian and Nampa and there could be more victims.

"When the Meridian Police Department was conducting a stolen vehicle investigation on Sept. 18, 2023, the owner of the vehicle was able to use GPS location to track the vehicle to a residence in Nampa. The Nampa Police Department had a fifteen (15) year old male in custody for attempting to break into a separate vehicle and he was in possession of the vehicle key fob from the Meridian stolen vehicle," a news release stated.

Police also arrested a 16-year-old. They said most of the burglarized cars were unlocked and multiple guns were stolen. Police reminded people to remove valuables from vehicles and lock the doors.

Both the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old are charged with 14 counts of vehicle burglary, 4 counts of criminal conspiracy, 3 felony counts of grand theft auto, 2 felony counts of grand theft and 1 felony count of transferring or receiving a stolen vehicle.

The MPD said there may be more victims. People can report a theft, or come forward with more information at the Boise, Nampa and Meridian Police Departments.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.