19-year-old from Idaho Falls arrested, charged with vehicular manslaughter

Police said they arrested Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon without incident.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) said they have arrested and charged 19-year-old, Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon from Idaho Falls with felony vehicle manslaughter for a crash he was involved in on May 28.

Police said Calderon had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of.21 when he crossed the center line while driving on South Yellowstone Highway in Bonneville County. He crashed into a 37-year-old man from Shelley driving from the opposite direction who died at the scene. The legal BAC level for a diver under 21 is .02. Calderon was also injured in the accident and was treated at the hospital.

"These crash scenes are very complex and completing the investigation takes time," Captain Chris Weadick said. "Our agency is committed to putting together, thorough, and accurate investigations."

According to ISP the department received laboratory results with Calderon's BAC level and obtained an arrest warrant. He was arrested without incident on Saturday, Sept. 2, police said.

