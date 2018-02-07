BOISE -- The suspect in a mass stabbing, 30-year-old Timmy Kinner, has been charged with first-degree murder, along with nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.

Kinner appeared in court Monday afternoon as officials announced a three-year-old girl, one of the attack's nine victims, has died.

The girl was celebrating her birthday with friends and family Saturday night at a Boise apartment complex when she and eight other people were stabbed.

Boise Police say the girl was flown to Salt Lake City after the incident due to her injuries but died Monday morning.Three other victims had life-threatening injuries.

Kinner is being held without bond in the Ada County Jail.

A community vigil is scheduled for Monday evening at 6 p.m. on the Boise City Hall steps.

For more information on how to support the victims and their families, visit the International Rescue Committee, the Boise IRC and the Agency for New Americans.

