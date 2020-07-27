Live at 2:30 p.m.: Chad Daybell appears in court as prosecutors hear motion to bar news cameras from the trial

The hearing is on the prosecutors' motion to bar members of the media from video-recording the upcoming preliminary hearings for Vallow and Daybell.

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, is scheduled to appear in Fremont County court over a Zoom conference call on Monday afternoon. The hearing is on the prosecutors' motion to bar members of the media from video-recording the upcoming preliminary hearings for Vallow and Daybell.

The hearing included both Daybell's and Vallow's preliminary trial hearings, but only Daybell appeared in court as Vallow waived her right to appear at the hearing.

This article will be updated as the hearing takes place. Make to check back for new details.

Vallow and Daybell face multiple charges in the case of their two deceased children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children were found buried on Daybell's property north of Rexburg in June, months after they disappeared.

"Picking a jury in this case will be difficult and time-consuming due to the already existing media coverage. If the preliminary hearings are broadcast/live-streamed, voir dire will become even more difficult," Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood wrote.

Woods' request would still allow still photographers and journalists in the courtroom during the hearings. Video news cameras would be barred, which Woods said wouldn't hurt the public's right to know what is happening in the hearings.

Both Vallow and Daybell's defense attorneys have also filed memorandums in support of the prosecutor's request.