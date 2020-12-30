Idaho City man arrested following accusations of lewd conduct with minors for over a decade

47-year-old David Crossett was arrested by Ada County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday and charged with six felonies involving sexual misconduct with a minor.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 47-year-old Idaho City man was arrested by the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) on Tuesday after being accused of having illegal sexual contact with children for more than a decade.

David Crossett has been charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years old, one felony count of sexual battery of a minor between the ages of 16-17 and one felony count of battery with intent to commit a felony.

Detectives said they began investigating Crossett's actions in July after one of the victims came forward.

As the investigation went on, detectives said evidence suggested Crossett had illegal sexual contact with a pre-teen girl from 2003-2005. Detectives then found evidence that Crosset began having illegal sexual contact with another pre-teen girl from 2008-2019.

Most of the illegal activities occurred in a home in the Kuna-area. Both victims knew Crossett, according to ACSO.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews and built a safety plan will gathering evidence on the case. The information was then sent to Ada County prosecutors who issued a warrant for Crossett's arrest in October 2020.

Crossett was charged with three felonies at that time. He was taken into custody and booked in the Ada County Jail in October and released on his own bond during his first court appearance.

His case was delayed several times and did not get past the preliminary hearing before he was indicted on additional charges on Dec. 24. He was arrested Tuesday morning.

Crossett is currently in custody at the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

