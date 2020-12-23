Kuna man charged with sexually abusing girl may have more victims, investigators say

The abuse happened at a home in the Linder and Deer Flat roads neighborhood that was being used as an in-home daycare, according to police.

KUNA, Idaho — A Kuna man accused of sexually abusing a preteen girl was taken into custody by Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday.

Garrett Charles Mallery, 47, is facing one felony count of lewd conduct with a minor.

Detectives began investigating Mallery on Dec. 14 after being contacted by a relative of the young victim. The family member reported that Mallery had had sexual contact with the girl multiple times since April at a home in the Linder and Deer Flat roads neighborhood.

Investigators say the residence was being used to run an in-home daycare, but it is unclear whether the victim was attending the daycare at the time of the abuse. Authorities have also not released the name of the daycare.

Kuna Police immediately put a safety plan in place and interviewed multiple people over the course of the investigation. By Tuesday, detectives had gathered enough evidence to secure a warrant for Mallery, and he was arrested at his home that afternoon.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail, and is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. If conficted of lewd conduct, Mallery could face up to life in prison.

