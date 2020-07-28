Boise man charged with molesting preteen girls

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is in jail after detectives with the Ada County Sheriff's Office say they found evidence that he had sexually abused at least three girls between 2012 and 2015.



John Edward Torres, 28, turned himself in at the Ada County Jail Monday night. He is currently held on four felony charges of lewd conduct and two felony counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 16.



According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began after someone called detectives to report that Torres had sexually abused a 9-year-old girl at a home in Star in 2015. A safety plan was put in place and detectives interviewed multiple people, eventually gathering information about other victims, the sheriff's office says.