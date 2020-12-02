ACSO: Oregon man arrested for sex with 15-year-old

Dylan Bivens, 23, is charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct and one count of enticing children over the internet.

EAGLE, Idaho — An Oregon man is facing felony charges after investigators say he had sex with an underage girl.

Dylan Bivens, 23, is charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct and one count of enticing children over the internet.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, deputies began investigating in July after getting a call about a suspicious car in a neighborhood off north of Eagle. When they arrived, they found Bivens in the car with a 15-year-old girl.

An open can of beer was sitting in the cupholder, with several more unopened beers in a backpack, deputies say.

Bivens was cited that night for encouraging violations for a juvenile. Detectives continued to investigate and learned that the suspect had had sexual contact with the girl at least twice before the night deputies found them in the car.

Bivens had used Snapchat and the Whisper app to meet the teen and ask her for sex, detectives said, leading to the enticement charge.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect left town while the investigation was underway. He returned to the area Monday, and was taken into custody Tuesday morning.