Lawyer representing family of Kaylee Goncalves criticizes lack of accountability from Moscow Police

Attorney Shanon Gray says Kaylee's family is asking for more accountability and communication from authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — KREM 2 has learned that the family of Kaylee Goncalves met with investigators and the Latah County Prosecutor on Monday, and with them, Attorney Shanon Gray, who says the family is asking for more accountability and communication from authorities.

Gray says Kaylee's family supports law enforcement and is grateful for the amount of resources on the case, but he says they have done a poor job of keeping families in the loop. Obviously, there is sensitive information that police are not giving out. But, Gray says when it comes to the small updates they are sharing, Kaylee's family is hearing about it on Facebook and news reports.

In an interview with KREM 2, Gray said another point of frustration is the fact that investigators haven't really interviewed Kaylee's family throughout the investigation.

They just recently, I think, interviewed some of the families," Gray said. "But, the Goncalves family... they've given them a questionnaire to fill out about some information, but they haven't sat down with them and asked them... a lot of questions that they should have been asking a long time ago. The family is probably the most important piece of information you can get about the habits of the individuals that were involved."

Gray says Kaylee's family is also upset with the rumors and conspiracies being spread online. During the start of the investigation, KREM 2 heard some conflicting statements from officials that had to be walked back.

Moscow Police are still asking people to remain vigilant and to report any tips or suspicious activity.

Information can be submitted through the following tip lines:

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.