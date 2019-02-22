Law enforcement officials will start searching a landfill in Fountain next week in hopes of recovering the remains of missing Woodland Park mom Kelsey Berreth.

Detectives and other law enforcement will search the Midway Landfill at 8925 Rancho Colorado Boulevard starting on Feb. 26. The search is anticipated to last between 16 to 80 days, according to the Woodland Park Police Department.

Police said the search is part of an ongoing comprehensive investigation, but it's unclear what led investigators to the landfill in Fountain, which is about 40 miles from Berreth's home.

Berreth was last seen on Nov. 22, 2018, and was reported missing 10 days later by her mother. Investigators believe her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, killed her inside her residence while their daughter was in the back room in a playpen, an arrest affidavit says.

RELATED: Cell phone records, video provide timeline of Kelsey Berreth killing

RELATED: Courtroom updates: Preliminary hearing for Patrick Frazee, who is accused of killing Kelsey Berreth

During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, investigators testified that Frazee's girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river.

Frazee faces not only first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder charges, but he also faces counts for tampering with a deceased human body and two crimes of violence, which are sentencing enhancers. He was arrested Dec. 21.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Kelsey Berreth case