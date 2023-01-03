Latah County Magistrate issues nondissemination order in Kohberger murder case

Judge Megan Marshall issued the gag order on Jan. 3.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Following Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing on Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued a nondissemination, or gag order, regarding the murder case. According to a press release from the Moscow Police, the department will no longer be communicating with the public or media in any way.

"The order prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney concerning this case," stated the release.

Issuing a nondissemination order is not uncommon in high profile criminal cases in order to keep jurors from hearing information before a trial begins and to make sure the defendant gets a fair trial.

In the order, signed by Judge Marshall, it states that, "the order shall remain in full force and effect throughout these proceedings, until such time as a verdict has been returned, unless modified by the court."

Until a verdict is entered regarding Kohberger's case, none of the officials involved will be able to speak about the case in any way to the public. This could be especially important considering that Latah County has a small jury pool where, most likely, everyone that lives there is aware of the story. The order was filed at 4:58 p.m.

