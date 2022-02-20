Large police response to report of a man with a gun near State/Bogart; actually kid with toy

BPD later announced the incident was of a kid playing with a toy gun and that there was no threat to the public.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Boise Police responded to a report of an older male carrying a gun, but upon further investigation, police said it was a kid with a toy gun.

The initial report, called in by a citizen, claimed that an older white male wearing all camo was seen carrying a gun in the area of State Street and Bogart Lane.

People in the area received an alert from the 911 Public Safety Dispatch Manager:

"This is the Ada County Sheriff calling on behalf of Boise Police regarding the area of State/Bogart on the border of Garden City and Boise. Police are looking for an older white male wearing all camo clothing carrying a long gun. If you live in the area, please stay in your homes or please avoid the area until police can confirm it is safe to return. If you see this subject, please call 9-1-1."

Police closed off the area and contacted nearby pedestrians of the potential threat in order to conduct a search for the man.

After searching the area, police concluded that the initial report was incorrect and it was a kid that the citizen had seen.

There is no public threat at this time.

