Lake City High School teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with former student

48-year-old William Joseph Keylon turned himself in at the Kootenai County Public Safety Health Building after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) have arrested a Lake City High School teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

48-year-old William Joseph Keylon turned himself in at the Kootenai County Public Safety Health Building after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Keylon has been a teacher at Lake City High School since 2003.

According to police, the department was made aware of the relationship, which reportedly began in 2012 and lasted for several years while the victim was attending school at Lake City High. Over a month, detectives worked closely with the Coeur d'Alene School District to investigate the incident.

Investigators learned that several students knew of the relationship, but were reluctant to report anything. It was also uncovered that Keylon may have committed additional crimes. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information related to Keylon's behavior is encouraged to contact detectives with CDAPD.

