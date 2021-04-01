Kuna police investigating New Year's Eve stabbing incident

Police say a man was stabbed in the thigh early Jan. 1 while at a Kuna nightclub. A suspect has not yet been identified.

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Police Department is searching for the person responsible for stabbing a man on the dance floor of a Kuna nightclub on the early morning of Jan. 1.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, police responded to a call from Cowgirls in Kuna. Before police arrived, a man removed himself from the crowd and told the bouncers he was injured. It was then discovered he was bleeding from a stab wound to his thigh.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his wound before being released.

Police said the man did not know who stabbed him or how it happened. Witnesses said the man was involved in several different altercations with other people in the bar throughout the night, but no one saw who stabbed the man or when it happened.

Many people were in the bar at the time of the incident, according to police.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from that night and have interviewed several people regarding the incident. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Kuna Police are asking anyone with information to contact Let. Jared Scott by email at jnscott@adacounty.id.gov or Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

