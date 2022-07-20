Kuna police respond to reports of gas siphoning

Police said at least 10 vehicles were targeted Sunday morning; all of the vehicles were parked on the street but not directly in front of the homes.

KUNA, Idaho — Multiple Kuna residents are reporting that their gas was siphoned out of their car overnight.

According to the Kuna Police Department, several people living in neighborhoods near Linder and Ardell roads woke up to open gas caps on their vehicles that were parked on the street.

Police said at least 10 vehicles were targeted Sunday morning on Quaking Aspen Lane. All of the vehicles were parked on the street but not directly in front of the homes, meaning the person who committed the crime likely scouted out the neighborhood first.

The total amount of gas siphoned has been difficult to track, but with gas prices being as high as they are, it certainly adds up.

To avoid having your gas siphoned, police recommend parking your vehicle in your driveway or directly in front of your residence, in a well-lit place. Purchasing a locking gas cap can also help deter theft. Homeowners may want to consider installing a doorbell security camera.

Crimes like siphoning gas, stealing catalytic convertors, or breaking into unlocked vehicles are crimes of convenience, so the best way to deter them is by making them more inconvenient.

Anyone with information is asked to report it by calling (208) 577-3860.

