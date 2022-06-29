Kuna man will spend at least 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing child at home daycare

48-year-old Garrett Charles Mallery, who was arrested for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in December 2020, was sentenced to serve up to 40 years in prison.

BOISE, Idaho — 48-year-old Garrett Charles Mallery, who was arrested for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in December 2020, was sentenced to serve up to 40 years in prison Tuesday for possessing sexually exploitative materials of children and injury to a child.

The Kuna man was originally charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor after investigators say they found Mallery had inappropriately touched a child attending an in-home daycare run by Mallery's wife.

Detectives began investigating Mallery on Dec. 14, 2020 after being contacted by a relative of the young victim. The family member reported that Mallery had sexual contact with the girl multiple times since April 2020 at a home in the Linder and Deer Flat roads neighborhood.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation into Mallery led to more charges, including lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. Another case charged him with 12 counts of possessing sexually exploitative material of a child.

Mallery pled guilty to felony injury to a child and six counts of possessing the material in March 2022. The Kuna man was sentenced for both cases Tuesday and was ordered to serve 40 years in prison.

In the sexual exploitation of a child case, Mallery was ordered to 20 years fixed before parole eligibility. Mallery was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the case of injury to a child.

The two cases will be served at the same time.

"This case emphasizes the importance of protecting our vulnerable children. I appreciate the courage shown by the victim's family during this difficult case," Ada County Prosecutor, Jan Bennetts said. "Finally, thank you to the Ada County Sheriff's Office who thoroughly investigated these crimes."

In Mallery's December 2020 arraignment, Prosecutor Dylan Asbury said the 9-year-old told a school counselor she had been touched inappropriately. Kuna Police immediately put a safety plan in place at the time.

Watch more crime news: