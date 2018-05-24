KUNA - Deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old Kuna man Thursday morning on felony charges after authorities say he had sex with a 14-year-old girl nearly two years ago.

Michael A. Decker is charged with six counts of lewd conduct with a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies began investigating Decker in October after they were contacted by someone who told them Decker had sexual contact with the teen at his Kuna apartment numerous times in May and June of 2016.

Detectives eventually found evidence the girl had run away from home during that time and met Decker after she posted an ad on Craigslist looking for a roommate, authorities said.

Decker was arrested at his home in a neighborhood off North Bridge Avenue and West Main Street.

The sheriff's office says they also found explicit images on Decker's phone, which prompted the sexual exploitation charge.

Decker is due to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon. If convicted on the lewd conduct charges, he could face up to life in prison.

Detectives are concerned that there may be other young female victims, and are asking anyone who has information about the case to call Det. Zach Hessing at (208) 577-3790 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

Photo of Michael Decker in 2013.

Ada County Sheriff's Office

© 2018 KTVB