Kuna man, 50, accused of lewd conduct with pre-teen girls

Investigators are looking into whether there are any additional victims in the case.

BOISE, Idaho — A 50-year-old Kuna man has been arrested on four felony charges after authorities say he had illegal sexual contact with three pre-teenage girls over a period of several years.

Matthew P. Christensen is charged with one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and three counts of child sexual abuse.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, detectives are working to figure out if there any additional victims in the case.

The investigation got underway in July after someone contacted the sheriff's office and told them Christensen had illegal sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl in 2017 at a Kuna-area home.

According to detectives, the illegal sexual contact occurred from 2010 to 2017. Officials said the investigation revealed two other pre-teenage girls who were victims of Christensen in 2014.

All victims in the case were known to Christensen, the sheriff's office said.

A warrant for Christensen's arrest was issued on May 1. He was taken into custody that same day and booked into the Ada County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

The crime of lewd conduct is punishable by up to life in prison.

Detectives are concerned Christensen might have other victims. Anyone with information should call Det. Jared Scott at (208) 577-3854 or send an email to jnscott@adacounty.id.gov

Watch more crime news: