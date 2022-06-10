Sex offender unaccounted for in Kootenai County

Detectives are not sure where sex offender Joseph D. Broadsword is, since he moved out of a Post Falls mobile home without telling the Kootenai Co. Sheriff's Office.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for help to locate a wanted registered sex offender.

The Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Joseph D. Broadsword moved out of the Post Falls mobile home park where he was living but didn’t notify the Sheriff’s Office of his address change as he is required to do. KCSO added that they have not been able to reach Broadsword over the phone as his phone numbers are no longer working.

Detectives believe that Broadsword is currently living a “transient lifestyle,” but they do not know where he may be.

“At this time, it is safe to say that active/wanted registered sex offender Joseph D. Broadsword is missing & unaccounted for,” KCSO said in a written news release.

KCSO said Broadsword has an active, nationwide extradition warrant for his arrest, which is related to a previous ‘fail to register’ charge earlier this year. The Sheriff’s Office said Broadsword has a lengthy criminal past with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, most of which was when he was a juvenile.

Below is a photo of Joseph D. Broadsword. Detectives ask if you see him, or know where he is, to call local law enforcement and/or the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446- 1300.