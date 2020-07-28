Roadside fires in Athol, Boundary Co. suspected to be arson, investigators say

The Idaho State Fire Marshal's office is asking the public for any information related to a string of fires south of Athol and in Boundary county.

ATHOL, Idaho — The Idaho State Fire Marshal's office suspects arson in a string of roadside fires that flared up south of Athol on Thursday, July 23 and in Boundary County on Monday, July 27. Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any leads or information.

The fires near Athol occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. along Highway 95, according to the fire marshal's office. Investigators determined at least eight fires were intentionally set between mile posts 444 and 449.

The fires in Boundary County also happened alongside Highway 95 between mile posts 497 and 499 around 3:50 p.m. on Monday.

“We are asking the public to contact us with any information that will help solve the origin of these fires,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. “Arson is a serious crime, and intentionally starting fires to vegetation in the hot summer is alarming—fires like these can rapidly spread, causing damage to personal property, our timber industry, or worse, injure or kill someone.”