x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

Idaho woman kills 5-year-old son and self, authorities say

Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry says they each died of a single gunshot wound and the mother’s wound was self-inflicted.
Credit: KTVB
Crime Scene

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Police say a mother killed her 5-year-old son and then herself at their home in southern Idaho.

The Times-News reported police in Kimberly are investigating the deaths that were discovered by the woman’s boyfriend May 24.

Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry says they each died of a single gunshot wound and the mother’s wound was self-inflicted.

The victim’s names were not immediately released. Perry says the woman’s boyfriend was camping but cut the trip short when he became worried about the woman.

He returned around 1:30 a.m. and found the pair in the community east of Twin Falls.

RELATED: AMBER Alert issued for North Idaho 6-year-old

RELATED: New Meadows man charged with murder in shooting death of son

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: