Idaho woman kills 5-year-old son and self, authorities say

Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry says they each died of a single gunshot wound and the mother’s wound was self-inflicted.

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Police say a mother killed her 5-year-old son and then herself at their home in southern Idaho.

The Times-News reported police in Kimberly are investigating the deaths that were discovered by the woman’s boyfriend May 24.

The victim’s names were not immediately released. Perry says the woman’s boyfriend was camping but cut the trip short when he became worried about the woman.

He returned around 1:30 a.m. and found the pair in the community east of Twin Falls.

