Ketchum man charged with strangulation in domestic violence case

KETCHUM, Idaho — A Ketchum man was arrested after officials say he injured another person in a domestic violence assault.

Carlos Antonio Arce Zuniga, 24, is charged with felony attempted strangulation, misdemeanor domestic battery, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies began investigating after the victim was brought in to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum Monday. Law enforcement learned that the assault had happened the day before, on Sunday, and linked Zuniga to the patient's injuries.

Zuniga was taken into custody and taken to the Blaine County Detention Center. Arraignment in the case is set for Tuesday.

If convicted of attempted strangulation, the most serious charge, Zuniga could face up to 15 years in prison.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the 24-hour crisis line at 208-343-7025 or contact FACES of Hope at 208-577-4400.

