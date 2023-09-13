Suspect in Kellogg quadruple murder pleads not guilty to all charges

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

WALLACE, Idaho — The man accused of shooting and killing four people in a Kellogg apartment in June has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is set to go to trial early next year.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. The charges stem from his alleged involvement in the murders of four of his neighbors on June 18. During Kaylor's arraignment Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

During the nearly 20 minute hearing, Kaylor waived having the Shoshone County Court read information on the charges against him during his arraignment. He then entered five not guilty pleas, meaning he will stand trial for the four murders. The state of Idaho previously stated it doesn't intend to seek the death penalty in this case.

Shoshone County Prosecutor Benjamin Allen estimated the state will need seven days of trial to make its case, not including jury selection. Defense attorney Christopher Schwartz said he believes the trial will take two weeks. With this in mind, Judge Barbara Duggan set Kaylor's trial to begin on Jan. 9, 2024. This includes two days for jury selection and 10 days for the actual trial, including the federal holiday on Jan. 15.

Kaylor is accused of fatally shooting 65-year-old Kenneth Guardipee, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee, 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith on June 18. Their cause of death was listed as homicide by gunshot.

In a criminal complaint filed on June 20, Kaylor's wife had posted on Facebook about an inappropriate incident involving Devin Smith, one of the victims. Kaylor's wife claimed that Devin Smith had engaged in inappropriate behavior in front of her and their children.

On June 18, Kaylor and his wife argued with Kenna Guardipee about the alleged inappropriate incident. Moments later, the four victims were shot by Kaylor, according to the criminal complaint.

When police arrived at the scene and apprehended Kaylor, he is reported saying he "snapped," "lost it" and "did something about it."

