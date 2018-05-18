TWIN FALLS - A jury has acquitted a Twin Falls man who was accused of shaking and injuring his girlfriend's baby.

The Times-News reports the jury found 28-year-old Tim Evangelista not guilty of aggravated battery following about four hours of deliberation Thursday.

Police began investigating Evangelista in March 2017 after the two-month-old baby was taken to a hospital and found to have bleeding in his brain and bruises on his body.

According to authorities, Evangelista had denied injuring the child but later told police that he had accidentally shaken the baby and bumped his head.

Doctors told authorities that they believed the injuries were not accidental.

Defense attorney George Essma disputed the conclusions drawn by police and medical professionals, saying police did not thoroughly investigate other relatives in the house.

