Judge grants change of venue for Chad Daybell murder trial

The case is drawing nationwide attention. The judge suggests that the trial go to Ada County, where the pool is much larger than in Fremont County.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The trial of Chad Daybell, charged with the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and his late wife, Tammy Daybell, will be moved out of eastern Idaho.

Judge Steven Boyce on Friday issued a decision granting the Daybell defense's motion for a change of venue. He suggested that the trial take place in Ada County, with an Ada County jury. Boyce also recommended that he continue to preside over the case, rather than have it transferred to a Fourth District Judge.

A Fremont County jury in May returned an indictment charging Daybell and his current wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, with several crimes related to the deaths of Vallow's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The children disappeared in September 2019. Investigators found their remains in June 2020 on Daybell's property near Rexburg.

Prosecutors in August filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Daybell. Lori Vallow's case has been on hold since a judge declared her mentally unfit for trial.

Daybell's defense attorneys filed a motion for change of venue on July 21, arguing that a fair and impartial jury could not be found in Fremont County or elsewhere in the Seventh Judicial District, which covers ten counties in eastern and central Idaho. A hearing on the motion took place Tuesday, October 5.

In the ruling filed Friday, Judge Boyce wrote "the Court (referring to himself) has always found the citizens of Fremont County to be fair, attentive and dedicated jurors when called upon to fulfill that critically important civic duty. The Court has no doubt that absent the extraordinary circumstances presented here, Fremont County would be an ideal location for this trial, and an ideal jury pool to select triers of fact to determine this case. However, this is no ordinary case."

The date for Daybell's trial has not yet been set. In August, he waived his right to a speedy trial, allowing it to be postponed by a period exceeding six months from the date he was charged.