Former Boise ice skating coach sentenced to 6.5 years on child porn charge

Jonathan Schmidt worked at Idaho IceWorld for 10 years. He was convicted of possessing child pornography.

BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise youth ice skating coach has been sentenced six-and-a-half years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Jonathan Schmidt, 41, to pay a $2,000 fine and serve 20 years of supervised release following his prison sentence, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.

Schmidt pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child porn on Feb. 21, 2020. Another felony charge was dropped by prosecutors.

Schmidt had worked as a figure skating coach at Idaho IceWorld for 10 years when he was arrested in August 2019. The arrest followed an investigation by the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A forensic examination of devices in his home revealed approximately 120 videos and 11 images depicting child pornography and over 500 images depicting computer-generated child pornography. Schmidt admitted to detectives that he had been viewing child pornography on and off for a couple of years and that he had child pornography on his devices.

Idaho IceWorld officials said there was no evidence that the Boise ice skating center or its users were involved in the charges against Schmidt.

As a result of his conviction, Schmidt will be required to register as a sex offender, have no contact with minors, have restrictions placed on his computer and internet use, and not take any job or volunteer position working with children.

