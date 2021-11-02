Boise man arrested, $1 million in stolen property recovered

Police say John Neuenschwander stole guns, artwork, gold coins, jewelry and more from a family estate last year.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is in jail after police say he stole more than $1 million in gold and other property.

John Neuenschwander, 53, faces a felony count of grand theft.

Police say Neuenschwander took artwork, guns, jewelry, coins, and other property from a family estate last year. He was identified as a suspect in the theft, and officers have been searching for him for six months.

Neuenschwander was spotted Tuesday on Fairview Avenue near 27th Street in Boise, and arrested. He was carrying a backpack containing $300,000 in gold coins when he was taken into custody.

Detectives began following up on leads, and were able to recover an additional $600,000 worth of gold, as well as many other items belonging to the victim, the next day.