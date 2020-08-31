Jerome man arrested in connection to Twin Falls shooting

Miguel Antonio Alarcon, 23, was arrested Monday morning in connection to a shooting that occurred Saturday night. He was issued a warrant for first-degree murder.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department responded to a shooting that took place on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. The incident occurrent in an alley near the 300 block of Washington Street N.

Police took 23-year-old Jerome resident Miguel Antonio Alarcon into custody at a Twin Falls motel. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued to Alarcon related to the shooting.

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Jerome resident Miguel Eszuval. Identification was made and released by the Twinn Falls County Coroner's Office.

Investigators from Twin Falls PD worked with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office during Alarcon's arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch more crime news: