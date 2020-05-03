Jefferson County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

A 37-year-old Idaho man was arrested on Wednesday by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children investigators.

BOISE, Idaho — A Rigby, Idaho, man was arrested on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, according to the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested 37-year-old Colton C. Williams. The Idaho ICAC is a task force that investigates individuals suspected of using the internet to exploit children.

Investigators say Williams was in possession of sexually exploitative material.

Williams was booked in the Jefferson County Jail on Wednesday. There is currently no information regarding when his hearing will take place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch more crime news: