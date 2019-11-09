BOISE, Idaho — The driver accused of intentionally striking and killing a young couple in Fruitland has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Jason Verwer was charged in the deaths of Matthew Parkinson, 22, and his wife Amelia, 17.

Prosecutors say Verwer was driving extremely fast on Highway 95 on Jan. 24. 2018, when abruptly swerved and struck the couple while they were holding hands and walking along a Fruitland sidewalk.

Witnesses say that Verwer did not brake and the victims were dragged by his vehicle until it came to stop. The prosecution said Verwer did not know the victims. He was 37 at the time of the crash.

According to court documents, Verwer pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder. He had previously entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

He was scheduled to go on trial next month.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 28, 2020, in Payette County.

Verwer could face up to life in prison.