ISP troopers find 20 pounds of meth in traffic stop near Idaho Falls

Troopers initially pulled over a California man for an "equipment violation." He's now in jail on suspicion of drug trafficking.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police said Tuesday that a trooper intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine in a search that followed a traffic stop on Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls.

The trooper on Friday stopped a Lincoln SUV headed north on I-15 for an equipment violation. ISP said the trooper obtained evidence indicating the possible presence of illegal drugs, and in the search that followed, found more than 20 pounds of a white crystal-like substance. The substance tested presumptive positive for meth. ISP said pipes used to smoke meth and marijuana were also found in the search.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Pedro Reyes Carreno, 37 is from Los Angeles, California. He is being held on suspicion of felony meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia, which is a misdemeanor.

Carreno also was cited for driving without a license, insurance or valid registration.

The trooper who made the arrest is a member of the ISP criminal interdiction team, specially trained to intercept illicit drugs.

Meth users typically inject, smoke, snort, or swallow the drug in fractions of a gram. The 20 pounds recovered by ISP in this traffic stop would possibly have yielded hundreds of thousands of doses.

