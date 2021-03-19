ISP: Meridian man arrested after leading pursuit on I-84

26-year-old Kalebh P. Arehart-Meaney faces two felony charges connected the chase.

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was arrested after leading a chase on Interstate 84 in Boise Thursday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.

The chase began at about 1:30 p.m. when a trooper responded to a citizen's call about a vehicle speeding and driving dangerously on eastbound I-84 near the Flying Wye.

When the trooper attempted to pull the 2001 Infiniti over, ISP said, the driver refused to stop. The trooper initially pursued the car but discontinued it due to heavy traffic in the area at the time.

A short time later, a second trooper spotted the suspect still driving in an unsafe manner and putting the public at risk, police said.

Traffic was lighter and the trooper reinitiated the pursuit on I-84 and Eisenman Road.

Eventually, the driver came to a stop on South Desert Wind Road and Indian Creek Road off the interstate at Exit 71. Troopers took the suspect into custody without incident.

Kalebh P. Arehart-Meaney, 26, of Meridian was booked into the Ada County Jail on two felony counts of eluding an officer, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges.

Arehart-Meaney is due to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Watch more crime news: