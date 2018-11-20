FRUITLAND -- The principal of Fruitland High School is currently the subject of a criminal investigation by Idaho State Police.

Michael Fitch, who also serves as the basketball coach and assistant football coach, remains employed by the school district, and has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Superintendent Teresa Fabricus declined to say whether he has been placed on leave or remains working at the school, but said she is now the acting administrator at the high school.

ISP spokesman Tim Marsano said Tuesday morning that the investigation remains active, but he could not release anything about what Fitch was being investigated for.

Fruitland High School 2

KTVB

Fabricus acknowledged the investigation in a statement Tuesday morning.

"The Fruitland School District has received multiple reports and requests for information over the last couple of days regarding the leadership at Fruitland High School," she wrote. "We want to take this opportunity to assure students, parents, patrons and staff that we are following standard District protocols related to what is a pending personnel issue. While we cannot discuss details of personnel matters, Superintendent Teresa Fabricius is acting as administrator of Fruitland High School during this time. The well-being of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us as we work through this matter."

Fitch has not returned messages left on his home phone. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB