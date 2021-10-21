ISP: Arizona woman arrested after K9 unit found a pound of meth in her car

Idaho State Police said that a Trooper found 1.4 pounds of meth and about 100 pills that are believed to be fentanyl inside her car.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police announced on Thursday night that Troopers arrested a 61-year-old woman after a K9 unit alerted them of illegal drugs inside her vehicle.

According to a press release from Idaho State Police, Troopers pulled over a speeding Jeep heading northbound on Interstate 15, just north of Idaho Falls, at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

During the stop, a K9 unit from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrived, officials said. Police said the dog alerted them to the possible presence of illegal drugs.

Idaho State Police said that a Trooper found 1.4 pounds of meth and about 100 pills that are believed to be fentanyl inside her car.

The woman, who ISP identified as 61-year-old Dana Sedrick of Tucson, AZ, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a felony charge of trafficking meth, a felony charge of possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

