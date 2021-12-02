Isenberg pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder, the Coeur d'Alene Press confirmed.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Isenberg, the North Idaho woman who was accused of killing her husband in March 2018 and dumping him in Lake Coeur d'Alene, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, the Coeur d'Alene Press has confirmed.

Isenberg's case has made headlines for the last two years across the Inland Northwest. Investigators said Isenberg originally told them her husband Larry fell into the lake, but an autopsy showed no signs of stroke or drowning but did show lethal amounts of Benadryl.

Isenberg had initially pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Court documents filed in July 2020 showed that prosecutors also believed Isenberg allegedly tried to kill her husband while in Florida. She had researched stuff such as water depths, boating accidents and rentals, according to the documents. Prosecutors believed she tried to kill him with Benadryl while in Florida as well.