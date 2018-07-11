BAKER CITY -- A Baker City toddler picked up an unsecured gun in his home and pulled the trigger, shooting himself in the head, investigators say.

The new information was released Wednesday morning by the Baker County District Attorney. Authorities had previously said only that the boy had been shot.

Two-year-old Liam Mankins was at his house on Birch Street in Baker City Sunday when he got ahold of the gun and fired it. He was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, but died hours later.

Liam's mother and father were both home at the time.

According to the DA, the loaded gun "had not been secured in a safe place," but officials have not specified where in the house the firearm was kept.

The Baker County Major Crime Team is continuing to investigate, and the case will be routed to a grand jury once the investigation is finished.

