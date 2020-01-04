Investigation continues into Caldwell officer-involved shooting; alleged gunman dead

Idaho State Police, the case’s Critical Incident Task Force, is conducting a parallel investigation into the officer-involved aspect of the incident.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Update: The Ada County coroner announced on Thursday that 46-year-old Shane Farwell, the suspect in the shooting, has died from his injuries. According to the coroner's office, Farwell died Wednesday evening at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

Original story:

The investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect in critical condition remains ongoing, the Idaho Press reports.

On Saturday, Caldwell officers were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. to the 3000 block of Colorado Avenue in response to a report of gunshots being fired in the area. Police were unable to locate a suspect or evidence of a shooting and left.

Police were called back to Colorado Avenue about 9:10 p.m. after receiving a similar report. When police arrived the second time, a man — later identified as Shane Farwell — reportedly began shooting at the four officers, who then returned fire at him.

Farwell, who was hit by officers’ gunfire, was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where he remains in critical condition, according to Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant.

Wyant said the officers, who currently on administrative leave per department policy, are still completing their reports on the incident. Farwell has not been charged for his alleged crimes.

Idaho State Police, the case’s Critical Incident Task Force, is conducting a parallel investigation into the officer-involved aspect of the incident. Tecia Ferguson, an ISP spokeswoman, said there were no updates in the agency’s investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

“CITF will determine through their investigation if the officers’ actions were justified,” Wyant said “I have no doubt that our officers acted heroically while putting themselves in danger for others.”

Wyant said this is the first time officers had responded to the Colorado Avenue residence, where Farwell is accused of firing a gun at his wife that same evening. The two had been arguing just before he shot at her and missed, according to the initial investigation.

Police said Farwell then forced his way into a neighbor’s house and held them at gunpoint. He later allegedly shot at a nearby vehicle with a shotgun.

Police said pellets from the shotgun shell struck a woman in the vehicle, who was treated and released from West Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

It was about at this time that officers arrived on scene and the exchange of gunfire with Farwell took place, police said. No officers were injured.

